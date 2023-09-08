Steps We Take To Get A Top Settlement In A Kentucky Accident

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Flora Templeton Stuart and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Flora Templeton Stuart, visit https://florastuart.com

1.) Client Consult and Investigation

Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Lawyers provide personal representation with our experienced attorneys for our injured clients to obtain a maximum settlement for those injured through no fault of their own. We meet personally with our clients and often travel to them when they cannot come to us. Once hired, we move quickly to preserve evidence, often retaining investigators and reconstruction lists to preserve the evidence which includes photographing the scene and vehicles, background searches, and obtaining statements from witnesses or the at fault party. Included in our investigation is the discovery of all insurance coverage from not only the at fault party but any uninsured or underinsured policies that may be collected for our clients. Fees are based on maximum recovery, and we do not charge a fee unless we collect a settlement for our clients.

2.) Getting You Transportation

Car accidents can cause severe damage to the cars of the parties, which may be totaled. At Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Lawyers, we get you the transportation you need during the difficult time after the accident. There is never a fee charged by our law firm to collect property damage.

3.) Referring You to Excellent Physicians

At Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Lawyers, we refer our clients to physicians close to them not only to establish the claim for maximum recovery with excellent medical records from competent physicians, but to help our clients recover from their injuries. This is the first step we take in the representation of our clients.

In addition to referral to excellent physicians, we will immediately reserve personal injury protection (PIP) benefits so our clients will have PIP to pay medical bills along with lost wages and cost of care. We do not receive a fee from the collection of PIP benefits.

4.) Getting a Top Settlement

Once you have completed treatment we prepare a detailed demand with your medical records, bills, photographs, witness statements, and any evidence needed to secure the best settlement possible, which details the facts of the case and injuries in our demand for maximum recovery. In addition, we obtain the policy limits, coverage from the at-fault party wherever possible, and any uninsured or underinsured coverage available to our clients. Uninsured coverage is coverage on the client’s own policy where there is no insurance by the at-fault party, and underinsured coverage is collected where there is not adequate insurance by the at-fault party. In Kentucky, drivers are only required to carry $25,000 in limits. Making sure there is additional coverage is crucial in collecting a top settlement for our clients. Flora Templeton Stuart has negotiated settlements with thousands of insurance companies over her forty-seven years of practice and recovered millions. Insurance companies know we will fight in court if our clients do not receive the settlement they deserve.

