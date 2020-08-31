HOTEL INC Offers Online Conversation on Food Access and Poverty

Sponsored - HOTEL INC will be hosting a “Coffee and Conversation” online via Zoom, and the public is invited to learn more about food access and poverty in Warren County.

HOTEL INC partners with individuals and families to navigate the challenges of food insecurity. With over 20 food pantries in the Warren County community providing crises assistance, HOTEL INC has moved to provide partnership to create an individualized plan for addressing and alleviating the monthly struggle for everyone in the home to have the proper nutrition needed. This change from direct service to partnership has been in transition since 2017.

“The Solution Investment Partnership helped me to find lower prescription cost. This was an additional $40 each month in my budget. I am no longer hungry.” – Single senior citizen partner

“My doctor tells me I need to eat fresh foods. A co-op would make that possible for me!” – Senior citizen with type 2 diabetes

Join HOTEL INC for a zoom conversation on food insecurity and inadequate nutrition with people experiencing poverty.

Email director@hotelincbg.com to register and receive the Zoom link.