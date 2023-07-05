KY CancerLink: Reducing barriers to screen, diagnose, & treat cancer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky CancerLink and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky CancerLink, visit https://kycancerlink.org/

The mission of Kentucky CancerLink (KCL) is to reduce and/or eliminate barriers to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Our goal is to be a link to hope. We serve Kentuckians in need of cancer screening or support after a diagnosis. Support is provided for all types of cancer.

Kentucky CancerLink can assist communities in increasing cancer screening opportunities and supporting cancer patients. By providing patient navigation services we increase patient compliance for evidence-based screenings and follow up as needed. KCL provides cancer screening reminders following guidelines recommended by the American Cancer Society.

Our Certified Patient Navigators work one-on-one with cancer patients in Kentucky to help them be successful with treatment through various ways of support based on their individual needs.

Programs provided by Kentucky CancerLink:

For more information regarding Kentucky CancerLink programs, please call our office at 859-309-1700 or visit www.kycancerlink.org.