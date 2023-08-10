Finding Recovery Housing in KY Made Easier

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, visit https://www.findrecoveryhousingnowky.org.

Are you currently participating in or have recently completed a substance use disorder (SUD) or opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment program and are thinking about the next step in your journey—recovery housing?

Often referred to as recovery residences or sober living homes, recovery housing provides a safe, healthy, and sober place to live after completing a substance use treatment program. Studies have shown that people who live in well-managed recovery houses are less likely to relapse and more likely to stay in recovery.

You can find recovery houses in Kentucky with near-real-time available openings that fit your needs by visiting FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org.

Developed by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, which is housed in the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health, FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org is an online search engine website that generates individualized lists of Kentucky recovery houses with available openings.

FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org is based on the online search engine website FindHelpNowKY.org, which generates individualized lists of Kentucky SUD treatment facilities with availability. You can narrow your search by location, rent, amenities, services, residence requirements, transportation options, and more. The site also has a resource library that offers educational and training resources and support services to a variety of audiences on topics related to recovery and recovery housing.

Recovery housing helps you get back on your feet and can help you with job training, education, access to health care, and permanent housing.

If you need help using the site, click here to watch a quick video on finding a recovery house that best fits your needs. Not ready for recovery housing and need treatment for substance use? Visit FindHelpNowKY.org to find SUD treatment facilities with near-real-time availability.

Interested in hosting an in-person or virtual team training for an overview and tutorial of the site? Contact the FindHelpNow team at mail@findhelpnowky.org.