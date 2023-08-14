An Oak Grove man is celebrating after winning $50,000 on a 500X Scratch-off ticket

Sponsored - Jason Lewis of Oak Grove claimed a 500X Scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

Lewis bought the winning ticket at 115 One Stop Market in Oak Grove.

While scratching the ticket off at his kitchen table, Lewis discovered he matched the number 48, where located below was the $50,000 prize.

“I was in a daze when I saw that,” Lewis said.

“I’ve always been close but have never had the one,” Lewis told lottery officials.

Lewis said he plans to pay off bills with the $35,750 he received after taxes.