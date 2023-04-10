Edmonson County man’s birthdate pays out with $115,600 Pick 4 win!

James Payton, Jr.

Sponsored - A Brownsville man received a hefty payout after his Pick 4 numbers were drawn during Sunday’s midday drawing, netting him $115,600.

James Payton Jr. said he plays the Kentucky Lottery’s Pick 4 game daily, usually playing the month and day he was born (0-9-1-2) as his numbers. Just minutes after purchasing the ticket from BP Fastrac on Nashville Road in Bowling Green, he found out there’s was a big win coming his way.

Payton Jr. was with his girlfriend when he pulled the Pick 4 numbers up on his phone.

“I saw my numbers and told her, ‘I think I just won $140,000,’” he said. “I had just been saying to her, you have to play to win.”

While he may have miscalculated his winnings at first, he still won $115,600. Payton Jr. went on to mention his girlfriend doesn’t play the lottery but decided to purchase a Scratch-off ticket and won $60.

“She was excited about winning and wasn’t too happy with me stealing her thunder,” Payton Jr. said, jokingly.

The Edmonson County man drove to lottery headquarters Monday where he received $82,654 after taxes.

He told lottery officials the money will go towards purchasing a van for his general contracting business. BP Fastrac will receive $1,156 for selling the winning ticket.

