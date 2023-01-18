Kentucky Lottery: New Winner Alert

Kenneth Creek

Sponsored - Kenneth Creek of Bowling Green is feeling lucky after he claimed two large wins on the 500X Scratch-off game.

Kenneth bought one of the 500X tickets recently at Minit Mart in Bowling Green winning $10,000. Three days later, after buying another ticket at a different Minit Mart location, he won $50,000 on the same game.

“I scratched off the first spot and saw where I won five hundred dollars. I was like, ‘Woo hoo,’ but then I scratched off more and realized I had won fifty-thousand dollars,” Kenneth said. “It’s exciting,” he said.

Kenneth traveled to lottery headquarters with a friend and told officials he plans to purchase a Chevy truck with his winnings.

