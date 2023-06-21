Kentucky woman received a big pay day on a $5 scratch-off

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Lottery, visit https://www.kylottery.com.

A quick stop at a convenience store for a soft drink paid off big for Brittany Matthews of Owensboro. After purchasing a $5 Win Win Win Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket at the store, she won $100,000.

Last Wednesday, Brittany Matthews stopped at Masonville Food Mart in Utica after receiving a call from her grandmother that she wasn’t feeling well and needed to go to the hospital.

”I went out and got her and, on the way, she wanted a Diet Coke. Normally she would’ve wanted to go to McDonald’s, but for some reason she wanted to stop at this little convenience store,” Matthews told lottery officials.

Matthews ran into the store and walked up to the register to pay for the drink when she asked the clerk if she could pick her out two different $5 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets.

“We took off and got stopped at the first light in town. It was taking forever for whatever reason, so I just started scratching it off and I realized it was a winner,” Matthews said.

”I was in so much shock. I just kept driving straight, I missed my turn. Mamaw was like, ‘what’s wrong?’ I told her, ‘I think I better just pull over and tell you.’ It took a minute for her to grasp it,” Matthews said.

Matthews had matched the number 5 in the second row on the ticket, and located below was the game’s $100,000 top prize.

”I told her, maybe now you can do something you’ve always wanted to do. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket,” Matthews said.

The Daviess County woman claimed her prize the next day at Lottery headquarters. Matthews told lottery officials she plans to pay off debt and put a down payment on a house.

Matthews told officials her grandmother was still in the hospital but feeling better. Masonville Food Mart will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.