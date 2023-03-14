New Winner Alert: $75,000 on a $5 Scratch-Off Ticket

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Lottery, visit https://www.kylottery.com/.

Troy Kimmel of Drakesboro had just finished working a 12-hour shift when he purchased a $5 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket winning $75,000.

Kimmel stopped at Eagles VII on North John Prine Avenue in Drakesboro Monday and purchased four $500 Loaded! tickets from the vending machine.

When he got to the third ticket, he scratched off a “5X” symbol with a $1,500 prize. By the time he was finished, he revealed 10 of the same prizes, totaling the game’s $75,000 top prize. “It took a while to hit me,” Kimmel said. Kimmel brought the tickets to the store owner to confirm his winnings and said the owner may have been happier than he was.

”He even came up and gave me a hug,” Kimmel said. ”The first thing I thought of was paying off bills.”

He called his wife to tell her the news, but she had a hard time believing him. Her reaction at first, was, “You’re lying!”

Kimmel sent her a photo of the ticket and she realized it was real.

The couple drove to lottery headquarters the next day where he walked away with a check for $53,625 after taxes. As they were leaving, Kimmel told officials he hoped to be back again one day. Eagles VII will receive $750 for selling the winning ticket.