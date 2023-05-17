Paducah man celebrating after winning $50,000 on a 500X Scratch-off

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kentucky Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kentucky Lottery, visit kylottery.com.

A Paducah man told lottery officials he was “in shock” after discovering he won $50,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Last month, Norman Reed stopped at Huck’s #52 on US Hwy 62W in Kuttawa and purchased a 500X Scratch-off.

While scratching the ticket off, Reed realized he matched the number 33 in the last row. “I started scratching the prize and saw zeroes and they just kept coming.”

That was the moment Reed revealed the game’s $50,000 prize.

”I’m still in shock. Still hasn’t really sunk in,” Reed told lottery officials, when claiming his ticket. The reality of winning hit Reed after receiving a check for $35,750 after taxes. Huck’s will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.