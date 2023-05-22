The Rone Estate Auction on June 5th: Own a Rare Piece of Logansport

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of 6S Auction Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about 6S Auction Company, visit https://www.6sauctioncompany.com/

This incredible property is one of the last remaining pieces of the Logansport Riverbottom lands and has been a part of the Rone family for over 120 years. This farm has seen the likes of two world wars, the prohibition era, and every economic uptick and downfall in the last century, all under the ownership of the Rone family.

In September 2016, Otto Taylor Rone passed away, leaving this family treasure to his wife, Doris Elaine Embry Rone. Otto and Doris shared 68 loving years right here in the Logansport community. Doris owned this property from September 2016 until her passing in November 2022 at 92 years old. Otto and Doris leave the property to their surviving children, who, after much deliberation, have decided it is time to allow another family the opportunity to own this incredible piece of real estate.

6S Auction Company is pleased to offer the Rone estate at public auction which consists of a home on 119± Acres, including 108± Acres of Row Crop Farming opportunity, as well as 1± acre located on the corner of Taylor Lake Road & Logansport Rd in thriving Butler County.

The property is located in the heart of the Logansport community and borders the Green River. Whether expanding a farming operation or recreational use, this property will be a great addition for ag, hunting, fishing or to build your dream home. This property offers the perfect blend of features to attract all land buyers.

NOTICE: This Auction will be held on MONDAY, June 5th, 6:00 PM at the Butler County Cooperative Extension Service “The UK Building” located at 102 Parkway Lane Morgantown, Ky 42261 please arrive by 5:30 PM to get registered for bidding. Prior to placing any bids please read this Property Information Package along with the Bidding Terms and Conditions, and the Sample Purchase contract.

Download the Property Information Packet PDF here for all documentation, Aerial maps, soil maps, tax card parcels, property tax bills, surveys and more.