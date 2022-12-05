Smiths Grove Gun & Archery Announces “Grand Opening of New Indoor Gun Range”

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Smiths Grove Gun & Archery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Smiths Grove Gun & Archery, visit https://www.smithsgroveguns.com.

Smiths Grove Gun & Archery announces the Grand Opening of their brand new indoor gun range on Friday, December 9th, 2022.

Come experience this new indoor 25 yard rifle and pistol range and enjoy the unique opportunity to meet with product suppliers on site, including Athlon Scope. The Grand Opening will include free giveaways, a raffle, refreshments, and Black Friday deals will still be active.

Monthly and yearly memberships will also be available.If you are considering purchasing a firearm for yourself or for a loved one, this is the perfect time to shop one of the largest selections of guns, ammo, and other sporting goods in South Central Kentucky.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and assist customers with their selections, as well as utilizing the new gun range.

”We are so excited to announce the Grand Opening of our new gun range, just in time for the holiday season,” said Tim Minton, owner of Smiths Grove Gun & Archery. “I’d like to invite everyone to come see us here at Smiths Grove Gun & Archery on Friday, December 9th.

Whether you’ve been around guns all your life or just a beginner, our knowledgeable staff is here to help you with all of your needs.

We look forward to seeing you!”This event is open to the public, beginning at 9am CST through 5pm CST.

Owner and employees will be available for interviews during this time.For more information, please call 270-451-5035.