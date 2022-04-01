What The Heck is OTT?!? (And 8 Questions You Should Ask If You’re Buying It)

Written by Brandon Miles, WBKO Advertising

It’s hard to believe, but I haven’t written a LinkedIn article in two years. When the COVID 19 pandemic began, like many others I braced myself for the worst in terms of business. Surprisingly, 2020 was my best year ever! 2021 was even better, and 2022 if off to a great start. I am beyond grateful for my clients, for their business and their trust, but I fully recognize the challenges and changes the past two years have brought their way.

Things have changed, and there is no going back.

The way people work. The way people shop. The way people watch TV. So much more. All changed. Forever. Some businesses have adapted well while others are still struggling, hoping things will get back to how it was before. They won’t. At least not entirely.

A lot has changed with Gray over the past couple of years. As a quick update, or for anyone who doesn’t know, Gray is a publicly traded company with stations like WBKO in over 100 markets and headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC. We own production houses like Tupelo Honey and Raycom Sports, Swirl Films, and are building a 127-acre “studio city” in Doraville, GA. We launched a 24/7 live stream news platform called Local News Live, which utilizes studio space in all of our markets. We formed some of the country’s best special category teams with Gray Health Solutions, Gray Auto Solutions, and Gray Destination Marketing.

We also own stake in Envy Gaming and an OTT company called Premion with 125+ brand safe publisher relationships like HGTV, Lifetime, Sling, Food Network, FOX Sports, Crackle, FOX, Tubi, TLC, Comedy Central, Discovery, Philo, A&E, NHL, MLB, NBC, Travel, History, and many more.

This brings us to our main topic: What the heck is OTT?

To borrow a catchphrase from a former WBKO General Manager, “It’s just TV!” Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk. Ok, so maybe there is more to it than that (but not really).

First, let’s ask this question: Is TV still important?

Many business owners may tell you TV is dead (which is far from true) and stuff like, “Facebook is all I really need.” Did you know Facebook invests 78% of their ad budget on TV, to the tune of $174.8 million? Did you know Microsoft invests 62% of their ad budget on TV at $138.1 million? Why would they do that? Do you not think they monitor the effectiveness of their ad dollars?

How do people watch TV?

Like I said, things have changed. Things always change. Sometimes, like vintage clothing, things come back around. Then they change again. There was a day you could run a commercial in the ABC Movie of the Week and the entire market would see it. Then came cable, with hundreds of channels, then satellite and dish options, and now the wild frontier of the digital landscape. Yes, in the grand scheme of things, we’re still in the very early days of digital, and people are just now understanding the challenges of fragmentation it has brought. Spoiler alert: “Digital” in spite of all of its targeting capabilities, did not come along to make your advertising cheaper or easier.

OTT means “Over-the-Top” because people started to consume content online, going “over” or “around” the set top cable box. They started buying much smaller, internet-based devices like Apple TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast to get this content back on their favorite screen... the TV (which were suddenly bigger and more affordable than ever before).

CTV means “Connected TV” because the day came you no longer needed those secondary devices. “Smart” TV sets now have ROKU (or something similar) built right in! If you bought a TV in the past few years, its home screen is likely filled with app icons like the ones in the image at the top of this article.

Topic for another day, but TV is still changing! Google “Next Gen” TV or “ATSC 3.0″ technology. TV will still be “over the air” but IP-based with return path audience measurement, customizable experiences both from advertisers and content providers, and endless possibilities for synergy with mobile devices. TL/DR: The lines between what we call TV/OTT/CTV etc... are starting to blur, and they will continue to do so.

Who watches OTT?

The same people who watch TV! Because it is TV, remember? And we just established that TV is not monolithic, and neither are its viewers.

For example, 71% of our local viewing area watches OTT. That’s 128,437 people. 60% of them own a streaming media device for TV. 97% of them own a smart phone (yes, some older viewers may not have a smartphone and still watch OTT). 87% of them own a computer and 39% of them own a tablet.

73% of them also watch free broadcast television over the air, which is still king when it comes to local news and live sports. 58% of them also subscribe to a cable service. 60% of them watch sports on TV and 27% of them identify as a “cord-cutter” (a phrase which is vanishing from the lexicon as cable subscriptions continue to decline and newer generations never subscribe to begin with).

What do they watch?

Entertainment content like A&E, Sling, Lifetime, Comedy Central, Logo, OWN, MTV, VH1, Paramount, BET, CMT, Crackle, Fubo, Philo, etc...

Lifestyle content like History, HGTV, Discovery, Bio, FYI, Travel, DIY, TLC, Food Network, Cooking Channel. Animal Plane, etc...

Sports content like MLB, NBA, NHL, FOX Sports, Big Ten Network, etc...

News content like FOX News, CNN, Newsy, SBTV, etc...

What does OTT mean for advertisers?

The pandemic has resulted in a three to five-year acceleration of where ad-supported OTT/CTV was already heading, but local relevance remains a top priority for advertisers. With increased fragmentation, advertisers need to understand what they are buying. Not all “OTT” is the same, and not all of it will be valuable to your business as you try to reach customers.

There are a lot of ways to buy and sell OTT, so here are 8 questions you should ask before committing to that investment.

1.) Will my reporting account for all ad placement?

I have seen a lot of reports with a couple of placements like Samsung TV Plus (Ok, I have at least heard of that, but it’s not very detailed, and the audience seems limited to one type of device) or ROKU Filmrise (Ok, I kinda know that Filmrise is an app I can get on ROKU) then dozens of placements like TellyWebNews, SixPackAbs, Vidillion, JadooTV, DramaNice, KissOrg, or even nonsensical numbers and domains which should really cause you to question the value or transparency of your commercial placements.

2.) Do you buy through an open exchange or direct? Can I see a list of your publishing partners?

Years ago, even our OTT reporting looked awful. Those examples above are real, and they weren’t working for us or our clients. This is why we bought stake in Premion. They were doing it right, and had the infrastructure to do this right on the local level. Now our reports show every single commercial placement, whether there were 457 or 3, and what publisher ran the commercial. Plus, they are publishers you have heard of! Because we no longer buy through an open ad exchange, hoping for the best. We are buying inventory right from 125+ brand safe publishers like HGTV, Lifetime, Sling, Food Network, FOX Sports, Crackle, FOX, Tubi, TLC, Comedy Central, Discovery, Philo, A&E, NHL, MLB, NBC, Travel, History, and many more...

3.) What data partners do you work with to target the right households? How recent is their data?

It may or may not shock you to realize - or admit - that most advertisers (and even many of the digital companies that sell to them) have no idea how targeting works. They have heard something about “cookies” and “mobile device behavior” but they don’t really understand it. Also, like everything else we talked about, this is changing. Fast. New privacy policies from companies like Apple have ushered Facebook’s $10 billion breakup with advertisers. It’s only going to get more complicated as Google will eventually make good on their promise to “kill the cookie” and is already sunsetting Google Analytics (as we have known it) as early as next July.

When we buy inventory from our Premion OTT network, we are using dozens of industry-leading data providers to target the right households for your commercial campaigns. Many have refresh rates as recent as days or hours. Many of these partnerships are confidential, but can generally be provided or discussed if you are negotiating an OTT buy.

4.) Are you certified against ad fraud? Again, you may or may not be surprised to hear ad fraud is a big deal. Ask if a third party is involved in an auditing process. Premion is TAG certified against ad fraud by the Trustworthy Accountability Group.

5.) Will my commercials be skippable? If yes, or even maybe, this is not OTT (at least not in the way we’re talking about it here).

6.) Are there limitations or “sandboxes” that will limit my commercial placement? Some OTT commercials may only be shown to cable subscribers, through their own apps with on-demand content. Some may only show on a specific device or platform. Find out, and try not to limit your reach.

7.) What percentage of my commercials will be big screen versus mobile, tablet, etc...? You don’t necessarily want to miss out on those moments when someone curls up in bed with a tablet, binging a few episodes of their favorite shows before turning in for the night. That said, when someone is watching content on the biggest screen in the house, kicked back and relaxed, and often not alone... that has much more value than a commercial that may run while I watch The Office on repeat from my phone, just as background noise while I work (or write LinkedIn articles).

8.) How much should I buy? This may seem like an odd question. Less is less and more is more, right? But we can actually pull an “avail” just like TV. You tell us who you want to reach, and where, and we can see what inventory exists and recommend a budget to own that space. Take the guessing out of the equation. If being dominant is within reach, you should know that! If not, you can at least see how competitive that landscape is and determine what share of voice you can afford (or has the best potential for return on investment).

Right now OTT/CTV offers the best “digital” had to offer in terms of targeting capabilities with the best “TV” had to offer in terms of premium content.

As the market fell in love with digital, it forgot what made TV so effective. Video can tell a story and form an emotional connection. Display ads just can’t do that (but they can remind someone about something they saw and forgot). And yes, the internet is full of video, but it’s not all valuable, and not all of it has an audience. The local hospital may not want their PSA’s running alongside conspiracy theory content. Car manufacturers may not want to unveil their newest model before an instruction video about removing peanut butter from your hair.

Cat videos are cute, but they aren’t premium content. Again, in this world of fragmentation, you need your advertising dollars to be as effective and efficient as possible in terms of reach, frequency, and cost per thousand.

