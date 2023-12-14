How to Watch: Glory Road Game (Lyon County vs Floyd Central)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WBKO and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WBKO, visit www.wbko.com/livestream.

Watch the “Glory Road Game” between Lyon County and Floyd Central, Saturday December 16th at 6 PM.

The game will air on WBKO’s H&I (Heroes & Icons) broadcast channel. See our programming guide here.

The game will also be available in WBKO’s Live Stream, available online at www.wbko.com/livestream as well as WBKO’s Streaming TV app (available on Apple TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV).