The Kentucky Wildcats (16-8) are in the conversation to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +4000 on the moneyline, the 21st-best odds among all college basketball teams.

The Wildcats are slated to go head to head with the Georgia Bulldogs in a road tilt on Saturday, February 11. This bout begins at 12:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this game.

Kentucky NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +4000 21st Bet $100 to win $4000 Pre-New Year +2500 14th Bet $100 to win $2500 Preseason +1000 3rd Bet $100 to win $1000

Kentucky Team Stats

Kentucky averages 75.1 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (123rd in college basketball). It has a +177 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Wildcats have a 12-3 record at home and a 3-2 record on the road while going 1-3 in neutral-site games.

Kentucky is 15-5 in games it was listed as favorites, and has a single win (1-3) in games it was listed as underdogs.

In SEC action, Kentucky is 7-4, compared to a 9-4 record outside of the conference.

Kentucky has come up empty in all one game when favored by three points or fewer this season (0-1), but it has won 15 games when favored by more than three points (15-4).

Kentucky Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 2-7 | Q2 Record: 4-0 | Q3 Record: 4-0 | Q3 Record: 6-1

2-7 | 4-0 | 4-0 | 6-1 When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Kentucky is 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories, but also tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Kentucky has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Kentucky Players

Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats in points and rebounds. He puts up 15.5 points per game while tacking on 13.3 rebounds.

Sahvir Wheeler paces the team with 5.6 assists per game.

Antonio Reeves makes 2.2 threes per game to lead the Wildcats.

Kentucky's steals leader is Cason Wallace, who grabs 2.0 per game. Tshiebwe leads the team averaging 0.9 blocks a contest.

