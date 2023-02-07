How to Watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) are welcoming in the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) for a matchup of SEC foes at Rupp Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Kentucky vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- In games Kentucky shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 14-3 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 120th.
- The Wildcats average 75.2 points per game, 10 more points than the 65.2 the Razorbacks allow.
- When Kentucky puts up more than 65.2 points, it is 14-5.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Kentucky is putting up 80 points per game this year at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (66.8).
- Defensively the Wildcats have played better at home this season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 68.4 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Kentucky has performed better at home this season, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Kansas
|L 77-68
|Rupp Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 75-66
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/4/2023
|Florida
|W 72-67
|Rupp Arena
|2/7/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/15/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
