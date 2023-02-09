Thursday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (9-13) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-11) at KSU Convocation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Kennesaw State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Colonels' last outing on Saturday ended in an 82-69 loss to Austin Peay.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Eastern Kentucky 63

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Colonels beat the Stetson Hatters 83-70 on January 28.

Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 5

95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on November 11

71-41 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 21

79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 23

83-62 on the road over Army (No. 248) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights