How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) will be attempting to continue a 10-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Toppers' 68.9 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 55 the Lady Raiders give up.
- Western Kentucky is 11-4 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
- Western Kentucky is 12-7 when it scores more than 55 points.
- The Lady Raiders average 5.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Lady Toppers allow (67.4).
- Middle Tennessee is 14-1 when scoring more than 67.4 points.
- Middle Tennessee's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 66-65
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 73-67
|UTSA Convocation Center
|2/4/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 77-75
|Don Haskins Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/16/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|2/18/2023
|Rice
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
