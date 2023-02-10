Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Green Bay Phoenix (19-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9) facing off at Kress Events Center (on February 10) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-58 win for Green Bay.
The Norse are coming off of a 79-69 victory over IUPUI in their most recent game on Monday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 63, Northern Kentucky 58
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Norse defeated the Dayton Flyers (No. 40 in our computer rankings) in an 82-78 win on November 17 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Northern Kentucky has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on February 6
- 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 20
- 73-69 at home over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 22
- 66-60 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 5
- 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 204) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +100 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and allow 65.6 per contest (226th in college basketball).
- In Horizon action, Northern Kentucky has averaged 3.3 fewer points (66.6) than overall (69.9) in 2022-23.
- At home the Norse are scoring 72.4 points per game, 6.4 more than they are averaging away (66).
- At home Northern Kentucky is giving up 64.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than it is on the road (67).
- The Norse are posting 67.1 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 2.8 fewer points than their average for the season (69.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.