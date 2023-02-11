Saturday's game between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (10-13) and Bellarmine Knights (7-18) going head to head at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kennesaw State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Knights' last game was a 59-54 loss to Jacksonville State on Thursday.

Bellarmine vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Bellarmine vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 71, Bellarmine 58

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

Against the North Florida Lady Ospreys on January 19, the Knights picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.

Bellarmine has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 21

72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 23

85-77 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on January 14

60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 301) on December 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bellarmine Performance Insights