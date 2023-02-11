The Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) play the Kentucky Wildcats (16-8, 7-4 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. Cason Wallace of the Wildcats is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

Kentucky's Last Game

Kentucky dropped its most recent game to the Arkansas, 88-73, on Tuesday. Wallace was its top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cason Wallace 24 3 5 3 2 1 Chris Livingston 13 5 0 0 0 2 Antonio Reeves 11 0 1 0 0 1

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe tops the Wildcats in scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (13.3), and produces 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Wallace is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Jacob Toppin is putting up 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the field.

Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Sahvir Wheeler is the Wildcats' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he produces 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)