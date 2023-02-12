Murray State vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Murray State Racers (11-11) and the Evansville Purple Aces (10-12) at CFSB Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-59 and heavily favors Murray State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Racers suffered an 82-71 loss to Indiana State.
Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Murray State vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 79, Evansville 59
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- The Racers' best win of the season came in a 51-44 victory on December 16 against the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in our computer rankings.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 11
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 30
- 67-48 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 1
- 57-36 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 26
- 83-48 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 15
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 66.9 points per game to rank 149th in college basketball while allowing 63.6 per contest to rank 162nd in college basketball) and have a +73 scoring differential overall.
- With 66 points per game in MVC contests, Murray State is averaging 0.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.9 PPG).
- The Racers put up 71.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 62.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Murray State has been better in home games this year, surrendering 61.5 points per game, compared to 65.6 in road games.
- The Racers have scored 66.9 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.
