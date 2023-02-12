Sunday's contest between the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10) and the Milwaukee Panthers (8-15) at Klotsche Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-60, with Northern Kentucky taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Norse are coming off of a 54-51 loss to Green Bay in their last game on Friday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 60

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Norse captured their signature win of the season on November 17, an 82-78 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 108th-most defeats.

Northern Kentucky has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (10).

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on February 6

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 20

73-69 at home over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 22

66-60 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 5

72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 204) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights