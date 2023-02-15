Two struggling teams square off when the Illinois State Redbirds (10-17, 5-11 MVC) host the Murray State Racers (13-13, 8-8 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Redbirds will look to a three-game losing run against the Racers, losers of three in a row.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: MARQ

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

This season, Murray State has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.

The Racers are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redbirds sit at 291st.

The Racers' 69.9 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 70 the Redbirds allow.

When Murray State gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 7-1.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State is putting up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (64.8).

At home, the Racers allow 68 points per game. On the road, they allow 77.5.

Murray State drains the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (5.8 per game), but it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (31.1%).

