Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Bellarmine Knights (7-19) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-15) at Knights Hall should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Bellarmine coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.
Last time out, the Knights lost 77-73 to Kennesaw State on Saturday.
Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bellarmine 62, Central Arkansas 60
Bellarmine Schedule Analysis
- On January 14, the Knights captured their best win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 218) in our computer rankings.
- The Knights have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
- Bellarmine has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (seven).
Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on January 21
- 60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 255) on December 8
- 72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 328) on November 23
- 65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 341) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bellarmine Performance Insights
- The Knights' -236 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.8 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (308th in college basketball).
- Bellarmine is scoring 63.1 points per game this year in conference action, which is 2.3 more points per game than its season average (60.8).
- The Knights are posting 64.0 points per game this year at home, which is 6.6 more points than they're averaging in road games (57.4).
- In 2022-23, Bellarmine is allowing 63.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 76.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Knights have been racking up 64.8 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 60.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.