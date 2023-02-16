Louisville vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Louisville Cardinals (19-8) going head to head against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-65 victory for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.
The Cardinals came out on top in their most recent game 81-69 against Clemson on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Notre Dame 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals beat the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 62-55 win on February 5, which was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 6-7 (.462%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories, but also tied for the 17th-most losses.
- Louisville has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 86-72 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on December 11
- 63-55 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 5
- 75-70 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on November 13
- 73-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 19
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +261 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game, 45th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 177th in college basketball.
- Louisville scores fewer points in conference action (70.4 per game) than overall (73.9).
- The Cardinals score 78.8 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
- At home, Louisville allows 62.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 64.9.
- The Cardinals are scoring 70.3 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.6 fewer points than their average for the season (73.9).
