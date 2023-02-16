Thursday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Louisville Cardinals (19-8) going head to head against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-65 victory for Louisville, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals came out on top in their most recent game 81-69 against Clemson on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 68, Notre Dame 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals beat the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 62-55 win on February 5, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 6-7 (.462%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories, but also tied for the 17th-most losses.

Louisville has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

71-63 over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20

86-72 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on December 11

63-55 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 5

75-70 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on November 13

73-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 19

Louisville Performance Insights