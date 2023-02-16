How to Watch the Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisville Cardinals (19-8) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score 15.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.5).
- When Louisville gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 18-5.
- Louisville is 19-3 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 12.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Cardinals give up (64.2).
- Notre Dame has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
- Notre Dame is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals' 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 10.0 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|North Carolina
|W 62-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 63-53
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/12/2023
|Clemson
|W 81-69
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/23/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
