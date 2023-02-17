Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 17
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-12, 7-9 Horizon) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup in this article.
Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Kentucky (-2.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Northern Kentucky (-3)
|132.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Northern Kentucky (-2.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends
- Northern Kentucky has compiled an 8-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Norse's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 10 Mastodons games this year have hit the over.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.