Saturday's game at Rupp Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-66 win for Tennessee, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 134.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Line: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee -2.5 Point Total: 134.5

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 69, Kentucky 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-2.5)



Tennessee (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Tennessee has a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Kentucky, who is 11-13-0 ATS. The Volunteers have hit the over in 10 games, while Wildcats games have gone over 16 times. The teams average 147 points per game, 12.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Kentucky has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats are 11-13-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky pulls down 35.5 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while conceding 27.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.3 boards per game.

Kentucky hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (70th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from deep.

Kentucky forces 10.7 turnovers per game (301st in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (46th in college basketball).

