Cason Wallace and Zakai Zeigler are two players to watch when the Kentucky Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) play at Rupp Arena on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Kentucky's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kentucky defeated the Mississippi State on Wednesday, 71-68. Oscar Tshiebwe scored a team-high 18 points (and contributed two assists and 11 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 18 11 2 1 0 0 Jacob Toppin 16 3 2 2 0 1 Antonio Reeves 14 1 0 0 0 4

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe paces the Wildcats with 15.8 points per contest and 13.3 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 1.6 assists.

Wallace puts up 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jacob Toppin is posting 11.9 points, 2.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Antonio Reeves is putting up 13.2 points, 1.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Sahvir Wheeler puts up a team-best 5.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)