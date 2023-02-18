The Louisville Cardinals (3-23, 1-14 ACC) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Louisville Stats Insights

This season, the Cardinals have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Louisville shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 3-13 overall.

The Cardinals are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 147th.

The Cardinals score only 3.7 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Tigers give up (67.5).

When Louisville scores more than 67.5 points, it is 2-6.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

Louisville averages 65.7 points per game at home, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Cardinals have played better at home this year, surrendering 71.9 points per game, compared to 81.9 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Louisville has performed worse at home this season, sinking 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 39.4% percentage when playing on the road.

Louisville Schedule