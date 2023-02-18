The Louisville Cardinals (3-23, 1-14 ACC) host the Clemson Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Louisville vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of Louisville's 23 games with a set total have hit the over (43.5%).

The Cardinals have gone 8-14-0 ATS this season.

Clemson's .435 ATS win percentage (10-13-0 ATS record) is higher than Louisville's .364 mark (8-14-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

Louisville vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 63.8 138.3 75.5 143 137.5 Clemson 74.5 138.3 67.5 143 139.1

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

Louisville has gone 1-9 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Cardinals have gone over the total five times.

The Cardinals have put together a 7-7-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals score only 3.7 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Tigers give up (67.5).

When Louisville scores more than 67.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

Louisville vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 8-14-0 10-12-0 Clemson 10-13-0 13-10-0

Louisville vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits

Louisville Clemson 3-12 Home Record 13-1 0-8 Away Record 4-4 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

