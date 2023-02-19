Sunday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (10-15) and Vanderbilt Commodores (11-16) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Wildcats dropped their last outing 50-40 against Georgia on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 69, Vanderbilt 68

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature victory of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 67), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats secured the 77-54 home win on January 29.

The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Kentucky has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on January 15

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 135) on December 7

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on November 13

70-44 over Dayton (No. 251) on November 23

95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 286) on December 21

Kentucky Performance Insights