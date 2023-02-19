Sunday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) and Boston College Eagles (14-15) going head to head at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Cardinals head into this contest on the heels of a 78-76 loss to Notre Dame on Thursday.

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Boston College 63

Louisville Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals beat the Texas Longhorns (No. 17 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 71-63, it was their best win of the year thus far.

The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Louisville has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

The Eagles have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 15

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 5

86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on December 29

79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 29

63-53 on the road over Virginia (No. 63) on February 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights