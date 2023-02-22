Wednesday's game that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-6) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-17) at Lantz Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 67-62 win over Lindenwood (MO) on Saturday.

Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Morehead State vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Morehead State 56

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles picked up their best win of the season on February 2, when they defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who rank No. 183 in our computer rankings, 70-68.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Morehead State is 8-9 (.471%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 272) on January 5

63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on December 4

81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 297) on December 29

64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on January 28

59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on November 26

Morehead State Performance Insights