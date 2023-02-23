Bellarmine vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (19-7) against the Bellarmine Knights (8-20) at Liberty Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Liberty, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Knights enter this contest following a 66-49 loss to North Alabama on Sunday.
Bellarmine vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Bellarmine vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 74, Bellarmine 55
Bellarmine Schedule Analysis
- The Knights' signature win this season came in an 85-77 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on January 14.
- Bellarmine has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).
Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on January 21
- 60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 257) on December 8
- 62-35 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 313) on February 16
- 72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 326) on November 23
- 65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 334) on January 19
Bellarmine Performance Insights
- The Knights are being outscored by 8.1 points per game, with a -226 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.4 points per game (271st in college basketball), and give up 68.5 per contest (286th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Bellarmine has scored 62.1 points per game in ASUN play, and 60.4 overall.
- The Knights average 62.8 points per game at home, and 57.4 on the road.
- Bellarmine allows 61.9 points per game at home, and 76.8 on the road.
- In their previous 10 games, the Knights are compiling 59.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 60.4.
