Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (35-22) match up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (38-19) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +222 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 110.5 per outing (third in the league).

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.1 points per game (ninth in NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (eighth in league).

The teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 222.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Philadelphia has compiled a 34-23-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has won 25 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Desmond Bane 20.5 -105 21.5 Dillon Brooks 11.5 -110 14.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Desmond Bane or another Grizzlies player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Grizzlies and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1700 +750 -10000 76ers +1200 +550 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.