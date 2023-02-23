Grizzlies vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (35-22) match up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (38-19) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-4)
|229.5
|-175
|+150
|BetMGM
|76ers (-4.5)
|229.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|76ers (-4)
|229.5
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|76ers (-4.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+150
Grizzlies vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +222 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (16th in the NBA) and allow 110.5 per outing (third in the league).
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.1 points per game (ninth in NBA) and give up 112.2 per outing (eighth in league).
- The teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 222.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 34-23-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Memphis has won 25 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Desmond Bane
|20.5
|-105
|21.5
|Dillon Brooks
|11.5
|-110
|14.8
Grizzlies and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+1700
|+750
|-10000
|76ers
|+1200
|+550
|-20000
