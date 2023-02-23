Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-16) squaring off at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 79-57 loss to Vanderbilt in their most recent game on Sunday.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 64, Kentucky 63
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- On January 29, the Wildcats picked up their best win of the season, a 77-54 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- Kentucky has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on January 15
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 142) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 217) on November 13
- 70-44 over Dayton (No. 251) on November 23
- 95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 284) on December 21
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats score 67.6 points per game (137th in college basketball) and give up 68.5 (287th in college basketball) for a -25 scoring differential overall.
- In 2022-23, Kentucky has scored 62.9 points per game in SEC action, and 67.6 overall.
- At home the Wildcats are putting up 66.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (68.3).
- Kentucky is allowing fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than away (75.5).
- The Wildcats have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 65.1 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 67.6.
