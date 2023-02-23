How to Watch the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (20-9) face the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC action.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!
Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes score an average of 71.3 points per game, seven more points than the 64.3 the Cardinals give up.
- Miami (FL) is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- When it scores more than 64.3 points, Miami (FL) is 12-5.
- The Cardinals score 10.7 more points per game (73.6) than the Hurricanes give up (62.9).
- When Louisville scores more than 62.9 points, it is 18-4.
- Louisville is 17-5 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
- This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.8% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Hurricanes concede.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Clemson
|W 81-69
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 78-76
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 62-52
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/23/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
