Murray State vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (16-8) and the Murray State Racers (13-12) facing off at CFSB Center (on February 23) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Drake.
The Racers are coming off of an 83-69 victory over Southern Illinois in their most recent game on Sunday.
Murray State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Murray State vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 73, Murray State 65
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 11, the Racers defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 74 in our computer rankings) by a score of 64-46.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 172) on November 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 201) on December 30
- 83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on February 19
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 224) on November 30
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers have a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 112th in college basketball and are giving up 64.8 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball.
- Murray State's offense has been more effective in MVC games this year, tallying 69.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.8 PPG.
- The Racers are posting 72.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 65.7 points per contest.
- Murray State is surrendering 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (67.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Racers have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 70.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 68.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.
