Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-12) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-22) squaring off at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-55 win for heavily favored Northern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Norse enter this game after a 65-59 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky
Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Kentucky 75, Detroit Mercy 55
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- On January 22, the Norse picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-69 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Northern Kentucky is 14-5 (.737%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 6
- 101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 175) on November 10
- 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 184) on November 20
- 79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on December 8
- 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 208) on December 21
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse have a +100 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.7 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball and are allowing 65 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.
- Northern Kentucky is tallying 65.6 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 3.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (68.7).
- The Norse are posting 72.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 64.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky is giving up 64.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 65.4.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Norse have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 68.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
