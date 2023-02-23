Thursday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-10) and Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-11) squaring off at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Lady Toppers are coming off of an 82-64 loss to Rice in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Western Kentucky 65

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Lady Toppers' signature win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Toppers picked up the 79-74 road win on December 29.

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on January 19

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 167) on December 11

75-73 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on February 16

73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 198) on February 2

Western Kentucky Performance Insights