The Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

In the Wildcats' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Auburn is 13-15-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Tigers' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Kentucky is 22nd-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 56th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

