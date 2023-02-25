The Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Rupp Arena on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kentucky vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Kentucky's 25 games with a set total have hit the over (68%).

So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky (13-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, two% more often than Auburn (12-13-0) this season.

Kentucky vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 74.6 147.3 67.7 132.8 140.3 Auburn 72.7 147.3 65.1 132.8 140.3

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have gone over the total eight times.

The Wildcats have covered nine times in 15 chances against the spread in conference action this season.

The Wildcats put up 74.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow.

Kentucky is 12-11 against the spread and 17-7 overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Kentucky vs. Auburn Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 13-13-0 17-9-0 Auburn 12-13-0 13-12-0

Kentucky vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Auburn 13-3 Home Record 13-2 5-3 Away Record 4-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 78.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

