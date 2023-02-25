Saturday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-18) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Eagles are coming off of a 60-49 loss to Eastern Illinois in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 66, Morehead State 59

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles defeated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 183 in our computer rankings, on February 2 by a score of 70-68, it was their best win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Morehead State is 8-9 (.471%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 274) on January 5

63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on December 4

81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 300) on December 29

64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 304) on January 28

59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on November 26

Morehead State Performance Insights