Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's game at CFSB Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-8) squaring off against the Murray State Racers (13-13) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for Northern Iowa.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Racers suffered a 97-71 loss to Drake.
Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, Murray State 64
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- The Racers picked up their best win of the season on January 11 by registering a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, the No. 72-ranked team in our computer rankings.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 109) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 174) on November 19
- 83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 203) on February 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 204) on December 30
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 219) on November 30
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers average 68.9 points per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per contest (230th in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- Murray State's offense has been more productive in MVC games this year, scoring 69.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.9 PPG.
- Offensively, the Racers have played better when playing at home this year, scoring 72.2 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in road games.
- At home, Murray State is ceding 3.7 fewer points per game (64.2) than on the road (67.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Racers have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 70.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 68.9 they've put up over the course of this season.
