Saturday's game at CFSB Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (18-8) squaring off against the Murray State Racers (13-13) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for Northern Iowa.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Racers suffered a 97-71 loss to Drake.

Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 72, Murray State 64

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers picked up their best win of the season on January 11 by registering a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, the No. 72-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 109) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 174) on November 19

83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 203) on February 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 204) on December 30

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 219) on November 30

Murray State Performance Insights