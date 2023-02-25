Saturday's game at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky has the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-12) taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-60 win as our model heavily favors Northern Kentucky.

The Norse enter this game following a 65-46 victory over Detroit Mercy on Thursday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Oakland 60

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse defeated the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 66-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 73-69 win on January 22 -- their signature win of the season.

Northern Kentucky has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (13).

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 172) on February 6

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 175) on November 20

101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 183) on November 10

79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on December 8

72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 209) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights