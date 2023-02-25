Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's game at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky has the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-12) taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-60 win as our model heavily favors Northern Kentucky.
The Norse enter this game following a 65-46 victory over Detroit Mercy on Thursday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Oakland 60
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Norse defeated the Cleveland State Vikings (No. 66-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 73-69 win on January 22 -- their signature win of the season.
- Northern Kentucky has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (13).
Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 172) on February 6
- 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 175) on November 20
- 101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 183) on November 10
- 79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on December 8
- 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 209) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball while allowing 64.3 per outing to rank 177th in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.
- Northern Kentucky's offense has been less effective in Horizon contests this season, putting up 65.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.6 PPG.
- The Norse are scoring 71.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 64.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky is giving up 63.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 65.4.
- The Norse have been racking up 64.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 68.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.