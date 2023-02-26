The Kentucky Wildcats (10-17) will attempt to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers put up an average of 77 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.7 the Wildcats allow.

Tennessee is 15-1 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Tennessee is 16-4.

The 67.6 points per game the Wildcats average are just 1.1 more points than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).

When Kentucky scores more than 66.5 points, it is 9-7.

Kentucky's record is 8-11 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.

The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Lady Volunteers allow defensively.

The Lady Volunteers shoot 43% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Kentucky Schedule