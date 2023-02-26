Sunday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) and the Louisville Cardinals (21-9) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on February 26.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 71-57 victory against Miami (FL) in their most recent game on Thursday.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 70, Louisville 66

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals beat the No. 19-ranked Texas Longhorns, 71-63, on November 20, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins, but also tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Louisville has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on January 15

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 5

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on February 23

86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on December 29

79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights