Louisville vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) and the Louisville Cardinals (21-9) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on February 26.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 71-57 victory against Miami (FL) in their most recent game on Thursday.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 70, Louisville 66
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals beat the No. 19-ranked Texas Longhorns, 71-63, on November 20, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins, but also tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
- Louisville has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on February 23
- 86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on December 29
- 79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 29
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 73.5 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 64 per outing (171st in college basketball). They have a +283 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.
- With 70.2 points per game in ACC action, Louisville is scoring 3.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73.5 PPG).
- The Cardinals are scoring 78.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 71.1 points per contest.
- Defensively, Louisville has been better in home games this season, allowing 61.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 73.5 they've put up over the course of this season.
