The Louisville Cardinals (21-9) welcome in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish's 76.7 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 64 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 21-3.
  • When it scores more than 64 points, Notre Dame is 21-2.
  • The Cardinals average 15.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.3).
  • Louisville has a 21-4 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • Louisville has a 20-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.
  • The Cardinals are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (36%).
  • The Fighting Irish make 46.4% of their shots from the field, just 6.7% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Notre Dame L 78-76 Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Boston College W 62-52 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/23/2023 Miami (FL) W 71-57 KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Notre Dame - KFC Yum! Center

